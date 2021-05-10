Here’s How Your Trade Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Aggressively Right Now

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) went up by 13.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected 28.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Euroseas Ltd. Announces New Charter for One Of Its Vessels, M/V “EM Hydra”

Is It Worth Investing in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ :ESEA) Right Now?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESEA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Euroseas Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.38, which is -$5.12 below the current price. ESEA currently public float of 2.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESEA was 98.71K shares.

ESEA’s Market Performance

ESEA stocks went up by 28.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.22% and a quarterly performance of 123.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 746.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for Euroseas Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.76% for ESEA stocks with a simple moving average of 243.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESEA

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESEA reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for ESEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to ESEA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

ESEA Trading at 86.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.62%, as shares surge +83.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESEA rose by +12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +630.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.30. In addition, Euroseas Ltd. saw 239.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+23.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euroseas Ltd. stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), the company’s capital structure generated 196.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.24. Total debt to assets is 62.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.