Here’s How Your Trade Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Aggressively Right Now

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) went down by -9.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s stock price has collected -19.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Clean Energy Reports 92.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $77.1 Million for First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ :CLNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLNE is at 1.83.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CLNE currently public float of 130.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLNE was 7.79M shares.

CLNE’s Market Performance

CLNE stocks went down by -19.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.67% and a quarterly performance of -32.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 324.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.84% for CLNE stocks with a simple moving average of 21.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLNE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CLNE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLNE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

CLNE Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -28.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE fell by -19.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +258.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. saw 12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Total Marketing Services S.A., who sale 93,947 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Apr 30. After this action, Total Marketing Services S.A. now owns 50,448,987 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., valued at $1,059,130 using the latest closing price.

Total Marketing Services S.A., the 10% Owner of Clean Energy Fuels Corp., sale 63,362 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Total Marketing Services S.A. is holding 50,542,934 shares at $733,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.15 for the present operating margin

+19.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stands at -3.41. The total capital return value is set at -1.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.62.

Based on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.37. Total debt to assets is 16.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.