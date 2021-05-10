Can Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Remain Competitive?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected -7.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/30/21 that Spotify Has Big Growth Expectations. So Far It’s Short of Proof.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE :TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.96, which is $11.61 above the current price. TME currently public float of 589.18M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TME was 35.15M shares.

TME’s Market Performance

TME stocks went down by -7.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.52% and a quarterly performance of -37.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.54% for TME stocks with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TME

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TME reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TME stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

TME Trading at -27.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.81. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group saw -16.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.78 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stands at +14.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 10.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.52. Total debt to assets is 8.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.