Can Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Remain Competitive?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 9.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.62. The company’s stock price has collected 65.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ :BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$14.29 below the current price. BGFV currently public float of 19.95M and currently shorts hold a 17.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGFV was 1.14M shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stocks went up by 65.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.38% and a quarterly performance of 97.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 2472.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.32% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 74.91% for BGFV stocks with a simple moving average of 202.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 98.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.29%, as shares surge +92.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV rose by +69.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +713.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw 197.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from HONEYCUTT VAN B, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $21.08 back on May 05. After this action, HONEYCUTT VAN B now owns 0 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $948,600 using the latest closing price.

MILLER STEVEN G, the Chairman, President and CEO of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $21.24 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MILLER STEVEN G is holding 686,885 shares at $212,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+33.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +5.37. The total capital return value is set at 13.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), the company’s capital structure generated 127.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.00. Total debt to assets is 42.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.