Buy or Sell ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) went down by -12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s stock price has collected -15.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that ChromaDex Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ :CDXC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDXC is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ChromaDex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. CDXC currently public float of 38.34M and currently shorts hold a 11.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDXC was 3.92M shares.

CDXC’s Market Performance

CDXC stocks went down by -15.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.21% and a quarterly performance of 42.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.62% for ChromaDex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.45% for CDXC stocks with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDXC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CDXC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDXC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXC reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CDXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CDXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

CDXC Trading at -24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -20.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXC fell by -15.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, ChromaDex Corporation saw 56.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXC starting from BLOCK STEPHEN A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.17 back on Mar 16. After this action, BLOCK STEPHEN A now owns 16,667 shares of ChromaDex Corporation, valued at $263,400 using the latest closing price.

BLOCK STEPHEN A, the Director of ChromaDex Corporation, sale 32,500 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that BLOCK STEPHEN A is holding 16,667 shares at $362,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.99 for the present operating margin

+59.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChromaDex Corporation stands at -33.62. The total capital return value is set at -55.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.83. Equity return is now at value -84.50, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.06. Total debt to assets is 4.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.