A Lesson to Learn: Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) went up by 74.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of $13.2 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PTIX currently public float of 7.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTIX was 382.59K shares.

PTIX’s Market Performance

PTIX stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -69.57% and a quarterly performance of 6.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Protagenic Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.09% for PTIX stocks with a simple moving average of -55.99% for the last 200 days.

PTIX Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -33.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTIX rose by +91.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. saw 102.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTIX

Equity return is now at value 291.10, with -264.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.