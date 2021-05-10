A Lesson to Learn: Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went up by 12.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.60. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that ALFI Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer as Company Moves into Next Phase of Revenue Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alfi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 14.64M shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.35% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of 20.35% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.91% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF rose by +50.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw 27.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

The total capital return value is set at -73.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.96.

Based on Alfi Inc. (ALF), the company’s capital structure generated 539.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.