Why Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) went up by 2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that (PR) Great Panther Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX :GPL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPL is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Great Panther Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.67. GPL currently public float of 350.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPL was 4.46M shares.

GPL’s Market Performance

GPL stocks went up by 2.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.52% and a quarterly performance of -0.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Great Panther Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for GPL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPL reach a price target of $1.40. The rating they have provided for GPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPL, setting the target price at $2.25 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

GPL Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPL rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8000. In addition, Great Panther Mining Limited saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.96 for the present operating margin

+25.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Panther Mining Limited stands at +0.13. The total capital return value is set at 36.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), the company’s capital structure generated 38.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.