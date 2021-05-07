We Analyzed the Future Direction of Trimble Inc. (TRMB), Here is What We Found

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.86. The company’s stock price has collected -9.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Trimble Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ :TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Trimble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.73, which is $4.18 above the current price. TRMB currently public float of 248.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.51M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB stocks went down by -9.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly performance of 6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 138.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Trimble Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.06% for TRMB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $58 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRMB, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

TRMB Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.46. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Gabriel Kaigham, who sale 4,356 shares at the price of $71.62 back on Mar 04. After this action, Gabriel Kaigham now owns 8,500 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $311,961 using the latest closing price.

KIRKLAND JAMES A, the Senior Vice President of Trimble Inc., sale 16,197 shares at $76.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that KIRKLAND JAMES A is holding 58,408 shares at $1,236,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.85 for the present operating margin

+52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.39. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.97. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.