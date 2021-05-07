We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), Here is What We Found

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) went up by 13.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.55. The company’s stock price has collected 19.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Cross Country Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.07, which is -$3.25 below the current price. CCRN currently public float of 35.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRN was 231.58K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stocks went up by 19.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.45% and a quarterly performance of 66.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.81% for CCRN stocks with a simple moving average of 78.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCRN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CCRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CCRN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CCRN Trading at 27.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +27.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +19.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw 81.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Clark Kevin Cronin, who purchase 9,101 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Aug 31. After this action, Clark Kevin Cronin now owns 523,704 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $57,245 using the latest closing price.

Clark Kevin Cronin, the President, CEO of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., purchase 2,389 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Clark Kevin Cronin is holding 514,603 shares at $14,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+22.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at -1.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 20.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.