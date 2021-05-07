Wall Street Pummels JFrog Ltd. (FROG) After Recent Earnings Report

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s stock price has collected -16.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that JFrog Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for JFrog Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.67, which is $33.62 above the current price. FROG currently public float of 60.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 1.17M shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG stocks went down by -16.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.66% and a quarterly performance of -33.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for JFrog Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.41% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of -32.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $75 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Summit Insights, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

FROG Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -16.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.34. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Vitus Andrew L., who sale 60,795 shares at the price of $67.37 back on Feb 19. After this action, Vitus Andrew L. now owns 0 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $4,095,637 using the latest closing price.

Gemini Israel V Limited Partne, the 10% Owner of JFrog Ltd., sale 76,683 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Gemini Israel V Limited Partne is holding 95,295 shares at $5,229,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+80.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.