Wall Street Pummels Insulet Corporation (PODD) After Recent Earnings Report

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.46. The company’s stock price has collected -16.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Insulet Reports First Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 27% Year-Over-Year

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ :PODD) Right Now?

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2531.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Insulet Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $287.65, which is $34.03 above the current price. PODD currently public float of 65.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PODD was 436.10K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stocks went down by -16.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -8.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.28% for PODD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $320 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PODD, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

PODD Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD fell by -16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.03. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $266.17 back on Apr 01. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 41,589 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $3,992,550 using the latest closing price.

Petrovic Shacey, the President and CEO of Insulet Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $250.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Petrovic Shacey is holding 21,535 shares at $3,759,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+63.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 178.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.07. Total debt to assets is 57.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.