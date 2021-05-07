Wall Street Pummels Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) After Recent Earnings Report

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) went down by -16.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.96. The company’s stock price has collected -18.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ :LOPE) Right Now?

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOPE is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.00, which is $34.43 above the current price. LOPE currently public float of 46.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOPE was 315.01K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE stocks went down by -18.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.54% and a quarterly performance of 0.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Grand Canyon Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.10% for LOPE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOPE reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for LOPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

LOPE Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -19.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE fell by -18.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.87. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc. saw -3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from MUELLER BRIAN E, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $108.63 back on Feb 22. After this action, MUELLER BRIAN E now owns 299,755 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc., valued at $7,604,100 using the latest closing price.

Browning Lori, the Chief Accounting Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $109.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Browning Lori is holding 15,720 shares at $240,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+38.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc. stands at +30.47. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.67. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 9.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.