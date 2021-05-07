PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Just Got Our Attention

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) went down by -12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.96. The company’s stock price has collected -28.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that PubMatic Extends Fraud-Free Program to CTV

Is It Worth Investing in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ :PUBM) Right Now?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for PubMatic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.33, which is $21.5 above the current price. PUBM currently public float of 7.34M and currently shorts hold a 39.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUBM was 668.15K shares.

PUBM’s Market Performance

PUBM stocks went down by -28.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.04% and a quarterly performance of -22.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for PubMatic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.91% for PUBM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PUBM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PUBM by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PUBM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $53 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUBM reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for PUBM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

PUBM Trading at -27.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares sank -31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUBM fell by -28.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.53. In addition, PubMatic Inc. saw 38.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUBM starting from DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P, who sale 473,685 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 11. After this action, DRAPER ASSOCIATES L P now owns 0 shares of PubMatic Inc., valued at $9,473,700 using the latest closing price.