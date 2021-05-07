Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.07, which is $4.73 above the current price. PLNT currently public float of 81.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 1.23M shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly performance of 8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.10% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $87 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLNT, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PLNT Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.63. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from O’Donnell Brian, who sale 77 shares at the price of $86.23 back on Apr 12. After this action, O’Donnell Brian now owns 2,803 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $6,639 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Brian, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 215 shares at $79.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that O’Donnell Brian is holding 2,880 shares at $17,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.70 for the present operating margin

+32.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at -3.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.28. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.