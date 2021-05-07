Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) went up by 8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.85. The company’s stock price has collected 7.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Record First-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :NUS) Right Now?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUS is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.67, which is $4.97 above the current price. NUS currently public float of 49.97M and currently shorts hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUS was 585.89K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS stocks went up by 7.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.68% and a quarterly performance of -3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.17% for NUS stocks with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NUS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.62. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from Lawrence Mark H, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Lawrence Mark H now owns 48,344 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $44,016 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Mark H, the Chief Financial Officer of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 2,148 shares at $55.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Lawrence Mark H is holding 49,144 shares at $118,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+71.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 18.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.52. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.88. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.