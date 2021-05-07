Is The RealReal Inc. (REAL) a Keeper?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s stock price has collected -9.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.46, which is $7.43 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 84.59M and currently shorts hold a 16.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 2.08M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -9.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.50% and a quarterly performance of -7.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to REAL, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

REAL Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,629 shares at the price of $23.80 back on Apr 26. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 448,371 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $38,770 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 871 shares at $23.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 450,000 shares at $20,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.62 for the present operating margin

+56.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -58.62. The total capital return value is set at -42.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.26. Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Based on The RealReal Inc. (REAL), the company’s capital structure generated 145.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.35. Total debt to assets is 46.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.