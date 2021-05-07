Is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) a Keeper?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -2.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s stock price has collected -8.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Tandem Diabetes Care Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updated Full Year 2021 Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.40, which is $40.15 above the current price. TNDM currently public float of 60.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 766.99K shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -8.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of -13.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

TNDM Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.51. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 4,802 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Apr 22. After this action, TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J now owns 14,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $456,190 using the latest closing price.

TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 3,198 shares at $95.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that TWOMEY CHRISTOPHER J is holding 15,901 shares at $303,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.60 for the present operating margin

+50.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -6.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.66. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 62.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.