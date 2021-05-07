Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) a Keeper?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) went down by -15.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -15.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APRN is at -3.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $4.52 above the current price. APRN currently public float of 11.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRN was 556.14K shares.

APRN’s Market Performance

APRN stocks went down by -15.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.84% and a quarterly performance of -51.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.36% for APRN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $18 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to APRN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at -27.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Kozlowski Linda F, who purchase 10,700 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, Kozlowski Linda F now owns 82,297 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $75,283 using the latest closing price.

HUEBNER ELIZABETH, the Director of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., purchase 14,090 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that HUEBNER ELIZABETH is holding 23,799 shares at $101,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.37 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -10.02. The total capital return value is set at -20.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.67. Equity return is now at value -76.20, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.63. Total debt to assets is 31.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 79.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.