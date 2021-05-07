Is ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (STWO) a Keeper?

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that ESS Inc., a Long-Duration Energy Storage Solutions Company, to Become a Publicly Listed Company Through Merger with ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :STWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

STWO currently public float of 18.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWO was 126.70K shares.

STWO’s Market Performance

STWO stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.40% and a quarterly performance of -8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.88% for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for STWO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

STWO Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWO rose by +0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STWO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.