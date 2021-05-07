Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MCFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCFT is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.75, which is $3.74 above the current price. MCFT currently public float of 18.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCFT was 206.45K shares.

MCFT’s Market Performance

MCFT stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 204.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.12% for MCFT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCFT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCFT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $34 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCFT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for MCFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to MCFT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

MCFT Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCFT rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.43. In addition, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. saw 19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCFT starting from LEEMPUTTE PETER G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $25.38 back on Dec 17. After this action, LEEMPUTTE PETER G now owns 17,336 shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., valued at $76,139 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Roch, the Director of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $25.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Lambert Roch is holding 17,236 shares at $74,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.61 for the present operating margin

+20.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. stands at -6.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.76. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 223.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.10. Total debt to assets is 51.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.