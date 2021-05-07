Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Teradata Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE :TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Teradata Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.30, which is -$3.81 below the current price. TDC currently public float of 106.92M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDC was 2.51M shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.26% and a quarterly performance of 79.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Teradata Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.56% for TDC stocks with a simple moving average of 66.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TDC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TDC Trading at 13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +18.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.42. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 115.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who sale 6,863 shares at the price of $51.40 back on Apr 22. After this action, CHOU TIMOTHY C K now owns 24,386 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $352,741 using the latest closing price.

CHOU TIMOTHY C K, the Director of Teradata Corporation, sale 1,407 shares at $39.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that CHOU TIMOTHY C K is holding 31,249 shares at $55,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.99 for the present operating margin

+56.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.84. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.