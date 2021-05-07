Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) went up by 37.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.13. The company’s stock price has collected 40.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ :LQDT) Right Now?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 150.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LQDT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is -$4.33 below the current price. LQDT currently public float of 26.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LQDT was 323.25K shares.

LQDT’s Market Performance

LQDT stocks went up by 40.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.47% and a quarterly performance of 37.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 426.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Liquidity Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.28% for LQDT stocks with a simple moving average of 97.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LQDT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LQDT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

LQDT Trading at 42.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +38.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT rose by +40.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +384.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw 62.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from INFANTE BEATRIZ V, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $18.40 back on Feb 22. After this action, INFANTE BEATRIZ V now owns 71,502 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $239,200 using the latest closing price.

Celaya Jorge, the Chief Financial Officer of Liquidity Services Inc., sale 2,345 shares at $19.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that Celaya Jorge is holding 121,787 shares at $45,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.60 for the present operating margin

+50.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc. stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at -2.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.39. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.