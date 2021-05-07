Here’s Our Rant About GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) went up by 7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 32.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/26/21 that GT Biopharma Announces the Appointments of Gregory Berk, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer and Jeffrey S. Miller, M.D. to Consulting Chief Scientific Officer

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :GTBP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for GT Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $6.91 above the current price. GTBP currently public float of 19.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTBP was 656.38K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GTBP stocks went up by 32.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.20% and a quarterly performance of 115.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 593.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.01% for GT Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.97% for GTBP stocks with a simple moving average of 194.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTBP reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for GTBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

GTBP Trading at 98.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares surge +83.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +221.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +32.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +359.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw 123.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.