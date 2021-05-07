Here’s Our Rant About Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY)

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected 9.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ :CRESY) Right Now?

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRESY is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cresud SACIF y A ADR declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.40. CRESY currently public float of 40.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRESY was 248.17K shares.

CRESY’s Market Performance

CRESY stocks went up by 9.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.84% and a quarterly performance of 15.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Cresud SACIF y A ADR. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.37% for CRESY stocks with a simple moving average of 49.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRESY

UBS gave a rating of “Reduce” to CRESY, setting the target price at $22.30 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

CRESY Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +18.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Cresud SACIF y A ADR saw 26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+30.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud SACIF y A ADR stands at -1.95. The total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.72. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,747.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.59. Total debt to assets is 64.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,333.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.