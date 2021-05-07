Here’s How Your Trade Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Aggressively Right Now

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) went down by -12.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Upland Software Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ :UPLD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPLD is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Upland Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.57, which is $18.64 above the current price. UPLD currently public float of 25.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPLD was 228.15K shares.

UPLD’s Market Performance

UPLD stocks went down by -18.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.39% and a quarterly performance of -18.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Upland Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.34% for UPLD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPLD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for UPLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UPLD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UPLD, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

UPLD Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPLD fell by -18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.60. In addition, Upland Software Inc. saw -10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPLD starting from Favaron Rodney C, who sale 28,989 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Apr 16. After this action, Favaron Rodney C now owns 248,386 shares of Upland Software Inc., valued at $1,449,450 using the latest closing price.

Hill Michael Douglass, the CFO &Treasurer of Upland Software Inc., sale 7,236 shares at $48.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Hill Michael Douglass is holding 266,244 shares at $349,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+53.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upland Software Inc. stands at -17.55. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), the company’s capital structure generated 173.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 50.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.