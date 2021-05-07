Here’s How Your Trade International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Aggressively Right Now

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.69. The company’s stock price has collected -11.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that International Money Express, Inc. Announces Double-Digit Growth in Transactions, Revenues, and Net Income for the First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ :IMXI) Right Now?

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMXI is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for International Money Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.60, which is $5.35 above the current price. IMXI currently public float of 30.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMXI was 182.62K shares.

IMXI’s Market Performance

IMXI stocks went down by -11.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly performance of -9.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for International Money Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.30% for IMXI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMXI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for IMXI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for IMXI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $18 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMXI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for IMXI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

IMXI Trading at -5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMXI fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, International Money Express Inc. saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMXI starting from Lisy Robert, who sale 200 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Mar 19. After this action, Lisy Robert now owns 88,215 shares of International Money Express Inc., valued at $3,200 using the latest closing price.

Lisy Robert, the CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express Inc., sale 900 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Lisy Robert is holding 88,215 shares at $14,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Money Express Inc. stands at +10.88. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.22. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), the company’s capital structure generated 92.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 33.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.