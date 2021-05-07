Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) Just Got Our Attention

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.88. The company’s stock price has collected -12.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Graybug Vision to Report Full-Data Analysis of the 12-month Treatment Phase of its Phase 2b ALTISSIMO Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ :GRAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Graybug Vision Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. GRAY currently public float of 19.84M and currently shorts hold a 8.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAY was 645.14K shares.

GRAY’s Market Performance

GRAY stocks went down by -12.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.65% and a quarterly performance of -86.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Graybug Vision Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.87% for GRAY stocks with a simple moving average of -76.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GRAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GRAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GRAY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

GRAY Trading at -47.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAY fell by -12.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Graybug Vision Inc. saw -85.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAY

The total capital return value is set at -48.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.