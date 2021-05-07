Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE :FRT) Right Now?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRT is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.33, which is -$10.77 below the current price. FRT currently public float of 75.94M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRT was 776.78K shares.

FRT’s Market Performance

FRT stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.50% and a quarterly performance of 26.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Federal Realty Investment Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for FRT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $125 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to FRT, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

FRT Trading at 7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRT rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.22. In addition, Federal Realty Investment Trust saw 33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.49 for the present operating margin

+34.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.04. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), the company’s capital structure generated 180.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.29. Total debt to assets is 58.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.