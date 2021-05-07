Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) went up by 2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Medicenna Announces the Peer-Reviewed Publication of Clinical Data from Phase 2b Trial Evaluating MDNA55 in Recurrent Glioblastoma

Is It Worth Investing in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :MDNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.36. MDNA currently public float of 36.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDNA was 182.33K shares.

MDNA’s Market Performance

MDNA stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of -12.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.41% for MDNA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

The total capital return value is set at -48.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.67.

Based on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.85.