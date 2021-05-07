Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD)?

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) went down by -4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.53. The company’s stock price has collected -12.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that (PR) Lightspeed partners with U.S. Small Business Administration to expedite hospitality industry relief

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE :LSPD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.89. LSPD currently public float of 83.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSPD was 845.42K shares.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD stocks went down by -12.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.32% and a quarterly performance of -15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 219.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Lightspeed POS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for LSPD stocks with a simple moving average of 18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSPD reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for LSPD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LSPD, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

LSPD Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD fell by -12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.54. In addition, Lightspeed POS Inc. saw -12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.21 for the present operating margin

+52.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed POS Inc. stands at -44.37. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.50.

Based on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.91. Total debt to assets is 9.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.