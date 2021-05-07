Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)?

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) went up by 15.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s stock price has collected 19.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Eltek Announces its Intention to apply for a Land in Northern Israel to Build a Second Production Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ :ELTK) Right Now?

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELTK is at -2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eltek Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ELTK currently public float of 1.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELTK was 47.64K shares.

ELTK’s Market Performance

ELTK stocks went up by 19.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.71% and a quarterly performance of 18.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Eltek Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.06% for ELTK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.27% for the last 200 days.

ELTK Trading at 20.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +12.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTK rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Eltek Ltd. saw 37.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.26 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eltek Ltd. stands at +7.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.91. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.