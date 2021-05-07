Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) went up by 20.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.96. The company’s stock price has collected 8.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Hosted Webinar to Discuss Pipeline Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CYCN currently public float of 28.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYCN was 411.31K shares.

CYCN’s Market Performance

CYCN stocks went up by 8.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.54% and a quarterly performance of -51.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.00% for CYCN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.59% for the last 200 days.

CYCN Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN rose by +37.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYCN starting from Hecht Peter M, who purchase 398,001 shares at the price of $2.53 back on May 05. After this action, Hecht Peter M now owns 922,528 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,006,943 using the latest closing price.

Hecht Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Hecht Peter M is holding 524,527 shares at $687,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3355.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3388.59. The total capital return value is set at -55.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.35. Equity return is now at value -110.20, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.46. Total debt to assets is 39.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.