Can Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Remain Competitive?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE :CWK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cushman & Wakefield plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is -$1.0 below the current price. CWK currently public float of 125.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWK was 767.40K shares.

CWK’s Market Performance

CWK stocks went up by 5.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.67% and a quarterly performance of 16.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Cushman & Wakefield plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.48% for CWK stocks with a simple moving average of 28.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CWK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw 21.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd, who sale 4,583,655 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Mar 15. After this action, PAGAC Drone Holding GP I Ltd now owns 42,551,237 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $79,113,885 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at -2.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 335.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.06. Total debt to assets is 50.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 332.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.08.