Buy or Sell Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s stock price has collected -5.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Qualys Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.33, which is $15.79 above the current price. QLYS currently public float of 33.60M and currently shorts hold a 16.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 504.37K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went down by -5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of -20.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Qualys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.33% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QLYS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

QLYS Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.46. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw -19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Thakar Sumedh S, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $140.56 back on Jan 27. After this action, Thakar Sumedh S now owns 221,383 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $2,319,320 using the latest closing price.

BERGERON SANDRA E., the Director of Qualys Inc., sale 1,271 shares at $130.34 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that BERGERON SANDRA E. is holding 24,346 shares at $165,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.54 for the present operating margin

+78.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +25.30. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.79. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc. (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.43. Total debt to assets is 7.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.