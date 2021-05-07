Buy or Sell Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Americold Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 315.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Americold Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $6.67 above the current price. COLD currently public float of 204.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.99M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -4.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Americold Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.79% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $45 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to COLD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

COLD Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Americold Realty Trust saw 1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Harron James Andrew, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $36.90 back on Feb 25. After this action, Harron James Andrew now owns 12,647 shares of Americold Realty Trust, valued at $202,923 using the latest closing price.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C, the See Remarks of Americold Realty Trust, sale 28,948 shares at $37.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that NOVOSEL THOMAS C is holding 5,366 shares at $1,073,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 2.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.46. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 85.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.00. Total debt to assets is 41.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.