Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) went up by 20.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s stock price has collected 19.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE :GOLF) Right Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Acushnet Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.38, which is -$7.41 below the current price. GOLF currently public float of 33.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOLF was 254.32K shares.

GOLF’s Market Performance

GOLF stocks went up by 19.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.86% and a quarterly performance of 14.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Acushnet Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.56% for GOLF stocks with a simple moving average of 31.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $42 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLF reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for GOLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOLF, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

GOLF Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +18.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.89. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw 27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Lindner Christopher Aaron, who sale 11,950 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Lindner Christopher Aaron now owns 81,178 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $501,900 using the latest closing price.

Duke John Francis JR, the President-Titleist Golf Gear of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $35.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Duke John Francis JR is holding 86,834 shares at $712,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+50.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stands at +5.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.32. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 39.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.35. Total debt to assets is 20.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.