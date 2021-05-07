A Lesson to Learn: Knoll Inc. (KNL)

Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s stock price has collected 0.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – KNL, INDB, PFPT, FBC, MRLN

Is It Worth Investing in Knoll Inc. (NYSE :KNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNL is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Knoll Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $0.54 above the current price. KNL currently public float of 47.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNL was 1.12M shares.

KNL’s Market Performance

KNL stocks went up by 0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.60% and a quarterly performance of 51.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 137.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Knoll Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.19% for KNL stocks with a simple moving average of 63.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNL

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNL reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KNL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2019.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to KNL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

KNL Trading at 29.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +46.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNL rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, Knoll Inc. saw 66.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNL starting from Global Furniture Holdings S.a , who sale 367,877 shares at the price of $23.75 back on Apr 28. After this action, Global Furniture Holdings S.a now owns 0 shares of Knoll Inc., valued at $8,737,079 using the latest closing price.

Global Furniture Holdings S.a , the 10% Owner of Knoll Inc., sale 455,885 shares at $23.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Global Furniture Holdings S.a is holding 367,877 shares at $10,871,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+35.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knoll Inc. stands at +0.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.77. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Knoll Inc. (KNL), the company’s capital structure generated 78.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 32.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.