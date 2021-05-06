We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), Here is What We Found

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) went up by 3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ :WVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WVE is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.14, which is $3.12 above the current price. WVE currently public float of 39.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WVE was 859.43K shares.

WVE’s Market Performance

WVE stocks went down by -2.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.99% and a quarterly performance of -41.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Wave Life Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.58% for WVE stocks with a simple moving average of -34.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WVE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for WVE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to WVE, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

WVE Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVE fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. saw -23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVE starting from Francis Chris, who sale 2,698 shares at the price of $10.57 back on Feb 16. After this action, Francis Chris now owns 78,462 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., valued at $28,518 using the latest closing price.

BOLNO PAUL, the President and CEO of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., sale 11,205 shares at $10.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BOLNO PAUL is holding 410,976 shares at $118,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-763.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stands at -746.68. The total capital return value is set at -136.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.07. Equity return is now at value -289.10, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.43. Total debt to assets is 10.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.