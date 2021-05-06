We Analyzed the Future Direction of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), Here is What We Found

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) went up by 14.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.66. The company’s stock price has collected 10.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Provides Updates of its Joint R&D for National Key Project Demonstration of Winter Olympics with Tsinghua University

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :RETO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RETO is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RETO currently public float of 10.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RETO was 5.24M shares.

RETO’s Market Performance

RETO stocks went up by 10.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.70% and a quarterly performance of 33.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 162.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.68% for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.46% for RETO stocks with a simple moving average of 34.30% for the last 200 days.

RETO Trading at -15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1412. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw 89.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.58 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -40.61. The total capital return value is set at -10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.35. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 48.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.69. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.