We Analyzed the Future Direction of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), Here is What We Found

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) went up by 3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s stock price has collected -8.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that Latham Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering Including Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Latham Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SWIM currently public float of 16.73M. Today, the average trading volume of SWIM was 2.01M shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.38% for SWIM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

SWIM Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM fell by -8.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw -4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Laven Mark Phillip, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Apr 27. After this action, Laven Mark Phillip now owns 342,255 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Leake Jeff Arnold, the Chief Operating Officer of Latham Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Leake Jeff Arnold is holding 270,975 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.55.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 44.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.