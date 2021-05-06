The Chart for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) went down by -2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.18. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Aveanna Commences Trading on Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AVAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AVAH currently public float of 2.83M. Today, the average trading volume of AVAH was 4.20M shares.

AVAH’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for AVAH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

AVAH Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH fell by -0.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Shaner Jeff, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Apr 30. After this action, Shaner Jeff now owns 896,289 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $11,570 using the latest closing price.

Afshar David, the Chief Financial Officer of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., purchase 4,284 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Afshar David is holding 14,534 shares at $49,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.54 for the present operating margin

+29.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -3.82. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.07.

Based on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), the company’s capital structure generated 464.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.28. Total debt to assets is 66.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 454.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.