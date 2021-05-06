The Chart for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went up by 7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.43. The company’s stock price has collected 23.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Ambow Education Boosts Intelligent Education Efforts with New Patent

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 2.35M and currently shorts hold a 28.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 3.97M shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went up by 23.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.21% and a quarterly performance of -4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.41% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.00% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.18%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +23.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw 18.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.41 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -11.79. The total capital return value is set at -28.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 205.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.23. Total debt to assets is 27.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.