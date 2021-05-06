Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.15. The company’s stock price has collected -0.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/23/21 that Copper Is Near a High. Why That’s Good for All Investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Southern Copper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.98, which is -$7.6 below the current price. SCCO currently public float of 84.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 1.22M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.60% and a quarterly performance of 6.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 124.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.86% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $65 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to SCCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SCCO Trading at 0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.00. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, who sale 91,550 shares at the price of $78.24 back on Mar 11. After this action, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA now owns 722,966 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $7,162,872 using the latest closing price.

VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 108,450 shares at $78.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA is holding 814,516 shares at $8,477,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.08 for the present operating margin

+40.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +19.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.83. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 104.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.