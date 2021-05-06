Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went down by -8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.45. The company’s stock price has collected -12.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Owens & Minor Reports 1st Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.57, which is $5.6 above the current price. OMI currently public float of 70.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 1.15M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went down by -12.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.58% and a quarterly performance of 12.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 331.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.28% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 22.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OMI Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -12.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.91. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 19.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Henkel Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on May 04. After this action, Henkel Robert J now owns 22,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $35,000 using the latest closing price.

Lowery Christopher M, the President, Global Products of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 33,973 shares at $36.65 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Lowery Christopher M is holding 339,296 shares at $1,245,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.82 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 160.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.56. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.