Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) went down by -6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Dolby Laboratories Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE :DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLB is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $117.50, which is $13.02 above the current price. DLB currently public float of 64.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLB was 516.06K shares.

DLB’s Market Performance

DLB stocks went down by -4.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.30% and a quarterly performance of 6.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Dolby Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.29% for DLB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLB stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for DLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DLB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $73 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLB reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for DLB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to DLB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

DLB Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.09. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw -0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 29,457 shares at the price of $101.44 back on Apr 13. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 32,895 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $2,988,183 using the latest closing price.

YEAMAN KEVIN J, the President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 29,457 shares at $99.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that YEAMAN KEVIN J is holding 32,895 shares at $2,943,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.98 for the present operating margin

+87.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +19.91. The total capital return value is set at 9.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.63. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.79.