Ouster Inc. (OUST) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s stock price has collected -4.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Ouster to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ouster Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00. OUST currently public float of 91.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.97M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went down by -4.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.13% and a quarterly performance of -17.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for Ouster Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.29% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

OUST Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -4.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.68. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.