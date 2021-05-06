NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went down by -5.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.73, which is $4.35 above the current price. NMIH currently public float of 83.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 796.76K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.26% and a quarterly performance of 17.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of 16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on August 14th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMIH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NMIH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NMIH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

NMIH Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.11. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw 10.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from SHUSTER BRADLEY M, who sale 23 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Apr 26. After this action, SHUSTER BRADLEY M now owns 390,160 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $553 using the latest closing price.

SHUSTER BRADLEY M, the Executive Chairman of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 36,604 shares at $24.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that SHUSTER BRADLEY M is holding 390,183 shares at $882,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +39.59. The total capital return value is set at 19.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.00. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.39. Total debt to assets is 0.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.