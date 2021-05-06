Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) went up by 10.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s stock price has collected 8.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Penn Virginia Announces Proposed $350 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ :PVAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVAC is at 3.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.67, which is $5.51 above the current price. PVAC currently public float of 15.07M and currently shorts hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVAC was 495.23K shares.

PVAC’s Market Performance

PVAC stocks went up by 8.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.67% and a quarterly performance of 35.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Penn Virginia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.19% for PVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVAC stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for PVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PVAC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2020.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to PVAC, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

PVAC Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVAC rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.07. In addition, Penn Virginia Corporation saw 48.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVAC starting from Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, who sale 597,131 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Jun 08. After this action, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, now owns 1,132,251 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation, valued at $10,664,318 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.79 for the present operating margin

-20.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn Virginia Corporation stands at -172.70. The total capital return value is set at -7.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.47. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 240.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.64. Total debt to assets is 56.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.