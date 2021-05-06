Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) went up by 4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.35. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Cimarex Energy Co. Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE :XEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XEC is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Cimarex Energy Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.67, which is $8.52 above the current price. XEC currently public float of 99.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XEC was 1.15M shares.

XEC’s Market Performance

XEC stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.50% and a quarterly performance of 50.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 202.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Cimarex Energy Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.77% for XEC stocks with a simple moving average of 72.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for XEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XEC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XEC reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for XEC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to XEC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

XEC Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEC rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.89. In addition, Cimarex Energy Co. saw 87.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEC starting from ALBI JOSEPH R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, ALBI JOSEPH R now owns 88,313 shares of Cimarex Energy Co., valued at $487,500 using the latest closing price.

Burford G Mark, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Cimarex Energy Co., sale 5,000 shares at $67.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Burford G Mark is holding 174,528 shares at $335,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.74 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cimarex Energy Co. stands at -126.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.08. Equity return is now at value -102.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), the company’s capital structure generated 138.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 47.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.